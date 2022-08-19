Colts’ Zaire Franklin throws savage diss at Lions’ Jamaal Williams

HBO’s “Hard Knocks” has grown stale in recent seasons, but this year’s version — starring the Detroit Lions — has reinvigorated the brand. That’s because of the personalities involved. Outside of Lions head coach Dan Campbell, reserve running back Jamaal Williams might be the most entertaining character on the docuseries.

In the premiere episode, Williams got emotional while breaking down the huddle after practice. In the upcoming episode, Williams appears to let his emotions take over once again. This time, it’s in joint practices between the Lions and Indianapolis Colts.

NFL Films, which produces “Hard Knocks,” tweeted out a preview of the third episode between Williams and Colts linebacker Zaire Franklin as the two went head-to-head in multiple reps which resulted in some testosterone-fueled trash talk.

Franklin was so fired up from the reps that he took to Twitter to continue the smack talk.

Only in the League can a bum lose 3 reps in a row and still yell like he won 🤣🤣 hope you ready to cry about another losing season champ https://t.co/9jAGSChsB5 — Zaire Franklin (@ZiggySmalls_) August 19, 2022

Franklin quote-retweeted NFL Films’ video, saying “only in the league can a bum lose three reps in a row and still yell like he won hope you ready to cry about another losing season champ.”

After further inspection of the video, we’re not quite sure that Williams lost all three reps. In fact, he seems to have won at least two of them and might’ve been held on the third. But that didn’t stop Franklin from taking a victory lap and pointing out that the Lions are notorious for losing.

The Lions and Colts will face each other Saturday, Aug. 20, in each team’s second preseason game of the year.