The Houston Astros didn’t know what to expect from Lance McCullers on Saturday as he made his first start after nearly a year on the shelf. The former All-Star went above and beyond expectations, pitching a gem of a debut in what was a shutout 8-0 win over the Oakland Athletics.

McCullers showed that he can be a valuable weapon for an Astros team vying for another World Series run. He was vocal on wanting to be just that after his impressive showing, via MLB.com:

“I want to be a productive part of the team, and I want to help this team win,” Lance McCullers said. “I think we’re the best team in baseball, and I just want to go out there and be a part of that.”

The Astros pitcher was nearly untouchable in six innings of action, allowing no runs and just two hits. Never mind that it was against an Athletics side on a losing streak. Returning to pitch against major league bats is never easy especially coming off such a lengthy hiatus. To see him reach his previous levels in his first game back is all you could hope for in his return.

It didn’t hurt that Lance McCullers had some added motivation as well. His daughter and grandfather, both of whom haven’t truly had the opportunity to support him in the recent past, were in the stands cheering him on.

Lance McCullers Jr (@lmccullers43)on his kiss to the crowd:”My daughter was here-1st time she really knows what’s going. My grandfather was here.He had a stroke a few years ago.This is the 1st time he’s been able to c me pitch since-That was a kiss2the family.I love the fans too” pic.twitter.com/Oop5Pnf57D — Mark Berman (@MarkBermanFox26) August 14, 2022

If Lance McCullers is going to look this dominant during outings with his family in the stands like that, then the Astros brass better be locking in the best seats in the house for them any time he’s slated on the mound.

With the New York Yankees stumbling over the past few months, the Astros have looked like the clear best team in the American League. Adding McCullers if he continues to deal like he did Saturday certainly adds to the argument.