Tommy Pham called it. The Boston Red Sox midseason addition at the trade deadline made sure to endear himself to his newest fan base in the best way possible – a walk-off hit against the division rival New York Yankees.

Check out Tommy Pham finish off the boys from the Bronx with a hot shot down the third base bag scooting right past a diving Josh Donaldson:

Tommy Pham also dropped the mic via his reaction to his game-ending hit. The Red Sox outfielder just wanted to go home.

The Red Sox have largely fallen out of the playoff picture as injuries have continued to ravage their roster. But the Yankees haven’t been so hot themselves after a historic pace to start off the season. They came into the contest with just one win over their last eight games and Tommy Pham sure had no problem making it nine with his game-winning hit.

Boston looked to be on the ropes as they trailed in the bottom of the ninth with one out before Xander Boegarts and Alex Verdugo both got on base via walk. That set the table for J.D. Martinez to drive in the game-tying hit with his single to center field that sent the game to extras.

As things stand, the Yankees still have a double-digit lead over the rest of the conference. The Red Sox are also now four games out of a Wild Card spot. But whatever the circumstances, a dagger to the heart of your baseball rival is always worth celebrating.