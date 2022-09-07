The Michigan Wolverines have not yet made a decision on who will be the team’s regular starter in 2022, with Jim Harbaugh letting each of Cade McNamara and J.J. McCarthy get a start in each of the first two Michigan football games of the season before potentially naming the winner of the quarterback battle.

McNamara already got his start in last week’s 51-7 home win over the Colorado State Rams, but he was largely a disappointment in that contest. J.J. McCarthy also saw some snaps in that game, with much more efficient results, albeit on limited work volume for Michigan football.

Now, J.J. McCarthy is getting ready for his turn to start against the visiting Hawai’i Rainbow Warriors this coming Saturday, also at the home of Michigan in Ann Arbor.

“I was always preparing to be the guy,” McCarthy said Tuesday ahead of Michigan football’s date with Hawai’i, per Aaron McMann of MassLive.com. “Snap 1, Game 1, whatever it was. Now it’s just about having that reassurance that I’m going to be in there snap 1, so it kind of clears all the worry and indecisiveness about it.”

J.J. McCarthy served as McNamara’s backup in 2021 in which he passed for only 516 yards and five touchdowns with two interceptions. However, Michigan football head coach Jim Harbaugh made it a competition in the offseason between the two quarterbacks that is still without a winner heading into the second week of the 2022 college football season.

Against Colorado State McNamara went 9 of 18 for 136 passing yards and a touchdown. while McCarthy completed all four throws for 30 yards. Perhaps Week 2 will bring more clarity for Michigan football.