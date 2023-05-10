Ryan Bologna is an author at ClutchPoints. He studied journalism and communication at UConn.

When the Minnesota Twins re-signed Carlos Correa to a six-years $200 million contract, it was viewed as a win, but while there is still a lot of time left in the season, Correa has struggled to this point in 2024, and he was brutally honest on his performance and fans booing him as a result.

“I’d boo myself, too, with the amount of money I’m making, and I’m playing like that,” Carlos Correa said, via Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com.

Despite the poor start, Correa is not concerned about turning around at some point this season.

“Obviously, this has been a rough start, but the season doesn’t end there,” Correa said, via Park. “So, my work doesn’t end there, either. Just keep working, trusting the process of the work I’m putting in the cage every single day, and naturally, something is going to click.”

Correa is batting .185 this season with a .261 on-base percentage and a .363 slugging percentage. Twins manager Rocco Baldelli spoke on Correa’s struggles and mindset.

“Carlos has great perspective,” manager Rocco Baldelli said, via Park. “He knows that. He understand that. Adding stress to a situation never works. Adding ideas to a situation and adding some patience for yourself and some ways to actually calm down probably work better than anything else.”

Luckily for Correa, the Twins are currently in first place in the American League Central, so he has time to turn things around and help his team make a run at the division title. The Twins hope his mindset helps him turn things around soon.