Jack Deignan is an artist of many mediums who grew up playing every sport under the sun, contributing to his extreme passion for all major US sports today. He split his youth between the cities of Chicago and Cleveland and now resides in Los Angeles, as he recently received his undergraduate degree in English and Film & Tv from UCLA. When not following and writing about sports, Jack loves to make music, design, write stories and try new things.

Carlos Correa has been embroiled in cheating controversy throughout his career, spurring from his days with the Houston Astros. That is why when the Minnesota Twins shortstop was called a cheater by Chicago White Sox pitcher Keynan Middleton, he had a seasoned response, reports ESPN’s Bradford Doolittle.

“I’ve heard worse.”

Blunt and to the point, and there is no denying that Correa has been called worse. In the immediate aftermath of the Astros cheating scandal, players across the roster were eviscerated. Correa was one of the main culprits, given the fact he was a star on the team and had great numbers during the time when the Astros were playing against the rules.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Correa has still faired well ever since the scandal, although he is off to a rocky start to the 2023 campaign. Through 27 games played, Correa has a hitting slash of .206/.287/.363, which would all be career lows. It is a small sample size, but Correa is undoubtedly looking to break out of his slump to the start the season any day now. In terms of Middleton, he didn’t mince any words in his desire to call out Correa.

“I knew I was going to face Correa, and I don’t like him, so it was kind of cool. I like that. I enjoyed that a lot. … I mean, he’s a cheater.”

Middleton has no problem emphasizing his distaste for Correa, but like mentioned, the Twins star didn’t really mind. Carlos Correa has bigger things on his plate, mainly finding a way to get his bat going in a still young MLB season.