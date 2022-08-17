‘If the ball’s in the air, it’s mine’: Patriots’ DeVante Parker explained why he’s strong at making contested receptions

FOXBOROUGH – DeVante Parker was the Patriots’ biggest acquistion this offseason. Nearly three weeks into training camp, he’s been responsible for some of the biggest plays.

That started on Day 1, when Parker made multiple leaping touchdown grabs that drew “ooohs” and “aaahs” from the crowd. That hasn’t been the case every day for the veteran receiver, finishing a couple days with no receptions during team workouts, but he’s done it enough to let everyone know he’s a threat to make a big play on the outside.

Tuesday was another one of those days. This time though, Parker let the Panthers know that he’s always a threat to make a big catch on the outside.

One of Mac Jones’ first passes was to Parker along the right sideline. Parker sized up Panthers corner CJ Henderson and made a jump ball grab over the young corner. Later in the same workout, Henderson overplayed his coverage on Parker, who forced a defensive pass interference. He also created separating deep down the field, but Jones missed him on his pass.

In the scrimmage in Tuesday’s joint Patriots-Panthers practice, Parker made the play of the day. Mac Jones found him at least 30 yards deep along the left sideline. Parker made another jump ball grab, outstretching over Panthers safety Xavier Woods and corner Donte Jackson. Parker added another outside reception from Jones before the day ended.

After sitting out the preseason opener against the Giants, Parker was just happy to go against competition that wasn’t the Patriots.

“It was fun, going out there against a different team – seeing how they play and how we have to adjust to things,” Parker said. “It’s good to get that going.”

Parker hasn’t been known as a receiver who creates a lot of separation throughout his career, ranking toward the bottom in that metric over the last few seasons. What he is known for is his ability to get contested receptions, making a name for himself doing that with the Dolphins.

The ability to get contested catches was a key reason why Parker had 72 receptions for 1,202 yards and nine touchdowns in 2019.

“That’s something that’s always had since I was in high school, just brought it into the NFL,” Parker said of his ability to make contested catches. “Just continue doing that.”

Parker also lives by a simple mindset that he believes always gives him a great chance to catch a ball.

“If the ball’s in the air, it’s mine,” Parker said. “…I look at [50-50 balls] like it’s 80-20, like 80-20 [in my favor].”

Parker believes that he was “just born” with his ability to get jump ball receptions, but the former basketball player also credited his old sport for helping him in that regard.

“I think it does [help],” Parker said transferring his basketball skills to football. “You have to go up and get rebounds. So, I’d have to say it has something to do with coming out here and snagging the football out of the air.”

After playing the first seven years of his career in Miami, the 6-foot-3, 219-pound Parker believes there’s one facet of his game that’s improved since he’s arrived in New England.

“Little bit more quick than I was,” Parker said. “I’ve spent a lot of time stretching more than I have in the past. Just trying to stay loose and keep my body right.”

While Parker’s put on a show through portions of training camp, the same can’t be said about the rest of the offense. The departure of Josh McDaniels and the installation of Matt Patricia and Joe Judge has led to new schemes and playcalls for the Patriots in training camp, with not much success.

However, many of the other players on offense – such as Kendrick Bourne – have noted that the new system will allow the receivers to play quicker. Parker agreed with that take, and thinks the offense is slowly improving.

“I believe we have,” Parker said when asked about the offense playing better. “There’s things that we already know and already have seen. So, it’s something we just pick up quick and put it out on the field.”

Even though he had a monster day on Tuesday, Parker knows a joint practice in August shouldn’t be a settle point for him or anyone else.

“I think I performed pretty good,” Parker said. “There’s always something to work on.”