The Illinois basketball team suffered an embarrassing loss at home on Thursday night against Maryland. Despite Illinois being ranked No. 17, the Illini lost, 91-70, in a blowout game that got out of hand in the second half.

Illinois trailed Maryland by three going into halftime, but the Illini were outscored 53-35 in the second half. After the game, Illinois basketball coach Brad Underwood had a good, old-fashioned response to the result of the game, per Joey Wagner of 247Sports.

“It's been a long time since the Illini have taken a good ole a**-kicking like that,” Underwood said. “We have had a just really tough week with sickness and not knowing if guys are playing and guys not in practice. Nobody played any good. We were just awful. Nobody played any good. Give Maryland all the credit. We knew it was going to be tough in the paint without Tomi. They pretty much just controlled the game from the paint.”

It's a brutally honest response from Underwood. Illinois was missing starting center Tomislav Ivisic, who missed the game due to an illness, so that was a tough loss for Illinois. Still, Underwood says he isn't making any excuses.

“I'm making excuses and I'm not trying to make an excuse. They whipped our butt,” Underwood said.

To make things worse, this was the first road win of the year for Maryland, and the worst Illinois home loss in the last seven years. It's a tough pill for Underwood's team to swallow.

Maryland next faces off against Indiana on the road on Sunday before a tough game against No 18 Wisconsin.

As for Illinois, the Illini have suddenly lost three of the last four games. The Illinois basketball team lost to USC, beat Indiana, and then lost back-to-back games against Michigan State and Maryland.

Next up is a home game on Saturday against Northwestern followed by a road game against Nebraska, but Illinois needs to get back on track somehow.