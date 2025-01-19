Michigan State basketball coach Tom Izzo thinks Illinois is one of the best teams in the country, and the best in the Big Ten. That statement takes on new meaning, considering the Spartans defeated Illinois on Sunday.

“Wow. Just another day in paradise, I guess. I know I said this before the game and after the game, but I think Illinois is the best TEAM in the league. I am not slighting us, Purdue, or Michigan. I just think they are that built,” Izzo said, per Spartan Shadows.

Michigan State basketball got a huge conference win, with its 80-78 victory Sunday. It's also the 11th straight win of the season for the surging Spartans. Tre Holloman led the way for the club with 17 points.

Michigan State is now 16-2 overall, and 7-0 in the Big Ten following the win. The team's only losses are to Kansas and Memphis.

Michigan State is playing like a champion right now

Michigan State basketball is now rolling on a 11-game winning streak. The Spartans are likely to be a top 10 team in the Associated Press college basketball poll, when the next rankings are released.

The Spartans needed to dig deep to come up with the two-point win against Illinois. Michigan State basketball shot just 30 percent from the perimeter in the game, but the defense was there. Illinois made just 20 percent of their three point shots.

Michigan State basketball was also out rebounded in the game, but was able to force more turnovers. Illinois turned the ball over 10 times to the Spartans' eight.

“Brad Underwood is a good coach. The scary thing is they did that without Jakucionis. We got some challenges to face still,” Izzo added.

Izzo is referring to Illinois basketball star Kasparas Jakucionis, who is projected by many analysts to be a first round NBA draft pick. Jakucionis finished the game with just three points, after fouling out for Illinois. Michigan State clearly worked hard to stop him and it worked.

The Spartans are looking for more, as they continue their Big Ten slate. Michigan State sits alone atop the conference standings, and is playing like a no. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament.

This season is the best one Izzo has had in a while. The national championship winning coach has more than 700 wins. He hasn't missed an NCAA tournament since the 1996-97 season.

Michigan State basketball next plays Rutgers on Saturday. Rutgers basketball is 10-8 on the year.