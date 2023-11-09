Illinois football coach Bret Bielema weighed in on Jim Harbaugh's Michigan football sign-stealing scandal, and he was not happy.

The Michigan football sign-stealing scandal continues to rage on, and the latest person to lash out at Jim Harbaugh and his program is Illinois head football coach Bret Bielema.

“If something’s been going on off-campus like it’s been noted they were going to our games before we played that game last year, that’s sickening. It’s disgusting,” Bielema said ahead of his team’s game against Indiana this weekend, per On3. “But I’ll let them figure that part out.”

Bret Bielema and the Illinois football program don’t play Jim Harbaugh and Michigan this season, which is likely why the Fighting Illini coach will “let them figure it out. However, it must chap Bielema a bit that his team lost a close one last season to the Michigan football program while the sig-stealing was allegedly going on.

In that 2022 game, the Fighting Illini lost 19-17. Illinois quarterback Tommy DeVito — who will start for the New York Giants this weekend — staked his team a 17-10 lead heading into the fourth quarter before Michigan kicker Jake Moody nailed three field goals in the final frame, including the game-winner with nine seconds left, to give the Wolverines the win.

The interesting thing about Bielema’s admonishment of Michigan is that he also shared a story about being a grad assistant at Iowa where his job was to steal sides during the game.

“In 1992 when I became a GA, I remember my mission in 1992 was to find out when they signaled personnel to go on the field,” Bielema said. “So, that’s how I started as a young assistant GA. You gather information every week, that way and it’s just totally legal, right?”

Michigan assistant Connor Stalions buying tickets to opponents' games to record the other sideline is obviously different, but it’s interesting to see where Bielema, and college football as a whole, draws the line.