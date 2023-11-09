Jim Harbaugh's Michigan football squad lashed back at the Big 10 conference schools' Connor Stalions claim before their Penn State game.

Jim Harbaugh's main concern is no longer their backlist into the standings and the upcoming faceoff against James Franklin's Penn State team. The Michigan football squad has to deal with the recent sign-stealing issue which made a lot of Big 10 conference teams raise their eyebrows. A direct and unfortunate consequence of this was the departure of Connor Stalions. He is no longer directing the JJ McCarthy-led squad after investigations had started. But, other squads in the conference are not buying it.

Connor Stalions' resignation looked like a guilty and glaring red flag to the Big 10 conference schools. But, the Michigan football squad lashed back at these accusations launched at them, via Ross Dellenger of Yahoo Sports.

“It is highly dubious that a junior analyst’s observations about the other side’s signals would have had a material effect on the integrity of competition – particularly when, according to present evidence, the other coaches did not know the basis for those observations,” was the statement released by the Michigan football program led by Jim Harbaugh.

Some individuals claimed to have observed Stalions so near to the offensive and defensive coordinators of rival teams. But, it seems that the claim from the Michigan football squad is that his role and the intel gathered were not at all significant.

There is a lot on the plate of JJ MCCarthy's team off the field. However, their next focus is shaping up to be trying to win over James Franklin and Drew Allar's Penn State squad. Will they be able to pull it off amid the investigations?