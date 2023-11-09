The Big Ten seems ready to issue a punishment to Michigan football, and it could be in the form of a Jim Harbaugh suspension.

The Michigan football team is currently 9-0 and ranked #3 in the country. This team has been the most dominant squad in college football all season long, but a lot of people are skeptical of the Wolverines because of their weak schedule. So far, the best win that Michigan has is at home against 6-3 Rutgers. The Wolverines have yet to be tested, but they have a major test this weekend as they hit the road to take on #10 Penn State football. This is one of the biggest games of the Big Ten football schedule, and it should tell us a lot about this Michigan team.

Heading into this game, Michigan football is the slight favorite as the spread currently favors the Wolverines by four points. However, there is a chance that head coach Jim Harbaugh is not on the sidelines for Michigan, and that would certainly have a big effect on the game.

Michigan football is currently being investigated by the NCAA for alleged sign-stealing. The name Connor Stalions has become a household name in the college football world in the last three weeks for his sign-stealing scheme, and he recently resigned from his position with the Wolverines amid the scandal.

NCAA investigations like this typically take a lot of time to complete, and it shouldn't have any affect on this season for Michigan. However, the Big Ten can step in and issue a punishment, and after a lot of pressure from Big Ten coaches to commissioner Tony Petitti, that could happen this week.

Potential discipline from the Big Ten could come as early as Thursday, and the most likely outcome is an attempt to suspend Jim Harbaugh, according to a report from ESPN. However, even if Petitti does try to suspend Harbaugh, the University of Michigan feels confident that they would be able to get the ruling blocked so that Harbaugh can still coach and remain on the sidelines.

The developments that this investigation has seen over the course of a few weeks have been bizarre. This is one of the biggest stories in sports right now, and it seems like this is only the beginning.

Michigan and Penn State will kick off at noon ET on Fox on Saturday, and it'll be interesting to see if Harbaugh will be coaching the Wolverines in that game.