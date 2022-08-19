‘I’m completely humbled’: Mark DeRosa reacts to getting major USA Baseball opportunity ahead of WBC

The USA Baseball team already features a star-studded roster ahead of the upcoming World Baseball Classic. And their manager was recently announced, per MLB network’s Jon Morosi. Mark DeRosa was announced as the manager of the team on Friday. DeRosa, who also is associated with MLB Network, played 16 years in the major leagues. He enjoyed a productive career during his time in MLB.

This is a special opportunity for Mark DeRosa without question. He will have the chance to manage stars such as Mike Trout and Bryce Harper. DeRosa commented on receiving this opportunity, per Jon Morosi.

“What an honor. I’m completely humbled by it … I’ll do everything in my power to win this . . . This is one of the biggest moments of my baseball life.”

One has to imagine this may be a trail run for a future big league coaching career. Mark DeRosa has mainly worked in the media department since retiring from baseball, but coaching in the big leagues very well could be in his future. He often goes in in-depth on various players’ mechanics and has displayed strong coaching ability on MLB Network. So DeRosa seems like someone who could become a quality MLB coach.

But he will be in for a challenge.

Coaching in the World Baseball Classic brings plenty of pressure. The USA Baseball team has championship aspirations given their-star studded roster. In addition to Trout and Harper, other stars such as Nolan Arenado, Pete Alonso, Paul Goldschmidt, J.T. Realmuto, and Trevor Story have committed to play as well, via Talkin’ Baseball.

Team USA's lineup for the 2023 World Baseball Classic is looking stacked pic.twitter.com/QqF2fgr8V9 — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) August 17, 2022

Congratulations to Mark DeRosa on this exciting news!