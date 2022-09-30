Former NFL quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick got emotional during halftime of Thursday Night Football’s game between the Miami Dolphins and the Cincinnati Bengals. Along with his fellow analysts during the Amazon broadcast of the contest, Fitzpatrick shared his true feelings about the terrifying injury suffered by Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who had to be carted off the field following a brutal sack at the hands of the Bengals defense with less than six minutes to go in the first half.

“As a player you gotta move on and play the game. As an announcer, an analyst, I’m having a tough time,” Fitzpatrick said during the segment.

Ryan Fitzpatrick got emotional at halftime talking about what happened to Tua. “As a player you gotta move on and play the game. As an announcer, an analyst, I’m having a tough time.” pic.twitter.com/6Bg52sYlsM — Josh Hill (@jdavhill) September 30, 2022

The energy at Paycor Stadium was nearly zapped out entirely when it started to seem that Tua Tagovailoa suffered a serious injury. Remember, Tagovailoa carried a questionable label for the most part of the Dolphins’ preparation for Week 4’s showdown with the Bengals. His latest injury also happened amid the NFL Players Association’s request for the NFL to review the league’s concussion protocol.

Tua Tagovailoa appeared to suffer a head injury in Week 3 against the Buffalo Bills but was still allowed to get back on the field and play.

Fitzpatrick and Tagovailoa are friends and seem to genuinely like each other. They even met on the field before Thursday’s game. The two played together on the same Dolphins team in 2020, which was Tagovailoa’s first in the NFL and Fitzpatrick’s second and last with the team.

I loved Ryan Fitzpatrick. I know he was only with the Miami Dolphins for a short while, but I thought he was a great competitor that teammates loved to play with! #FinsUp pic.twitter.com/Ow8WVGH5El — Big E (@ian693) September 29, 2022

With Tua Tagovailoa out, the Dolphins have tasked Teddy Bridgewater to take over the quarterbacking chores and that might continue to be the case in Week 5’s game between Miami and the New York Jets.