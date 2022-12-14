By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

The Boston Celtics and the Los Angeles Lakers put their fans on a rollercoaster of a ride Tuesdaynight in what can be considered one of the wildest meetings between the two rivals, at least in recent memory. The Celtics eventually got the win, 122-118 in overtime, with Jayson Tatum boosting his MVP stock with a shiny performance that saw him drop 44 points in 44 minutes.

Apparently, his scoring explosion versus LeBron James and the Lakers gave Jayson Tatum enough confidence to utter following the game that he feels no one can touch him when he’s on the court.

"I feel like I’m the best player when I step on the court" pic.twitter.com/BjPVwMNfLn — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) December 14, 2022

The Celtics had a 20-point lead at one point in the third quarter in what was at the time turning out to be a blowout victory for Boston. But the Celtics got cold in the fourth while the Lakers suddenly found their groove to force overtime. The Lakers even erected a 13-point lead in the fourth quarter, but Tatum and the Celtics refused to go down, with Tatum coming up with 12 of his team’s 22 points in the final period.

The Celtics needed that win to prevent suffering their first three-game losing skid of the season, so this victory is one they’ll definitely savor. That’s not to mention that it’s extra sweet considering it came at the expense of the Lakers, who have now lost their fourth game in their last five outings.

Tatum and the Celtics, on the other hand, will head back home after embarrassing the Lakers, with a game against the Orlando Magic scheduled on Friday in Beantown.