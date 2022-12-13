By Aidan Cotter · 4 min read

The Boston Celtics (21-7) visit the Los Angeles Lakers (11-15) on Tuesday night. Action tips off at 10 pm ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Celtics-Lakers prediction and pick.

Boston has lost two in a row but remains in first place in the Eastern Conference. The Celtics are 17-11 against the spread while 52% of their games have gone over. Los Angeles has lost three of their last four games to drop them to 12th in the Western Conference. The Lakers are 11-15 against the spread while 58% of their games have gone over. This will be the first of two meetings between the teams this season. They split the two-game series last season with each team picking up a double-digit home victory.

Here are the Celtics-Lakers NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

Boston Celtics: -3.5 (-114)

Los Angeles Lakers: +3.5 (-106)

Over: 235 (-110)

Under: 235 (-110)

Why The Celtics Could Cover The Spread

Despite two consecutive losses, the Celtics have a track record of stellar playing dating back to opening night. They’ve been the best team in the NBA all season long thanks first and foremost to their potent offense which ranks first in both scoring and offensive rating. Boston has been rock-solid on defense as well, ranking 13th in points allowed and 10th in defensive rating. The one area the Celtics struggle is on the glass as they just rank 21st in rebound differential and 23rd in rebound rate. The rebounding won’t get any easier tonight as center Al Horford remains out due to personal reasons.

If the Celtics are going to cover tonight and get back on track, they’re going to need star Jayson Tatum to break out of his recent slump. Tatum averages 30 PPG on 47% shooting and 8.1 RPG for the season but has not eclipsed 20 points or 35% shooting in each of their last two games. Both of those games ended in Boston losing – highlighting his immense importance to the team’s success.

Things don’t get much easier for Tatum tonight playing on the second night of a back-to-back on prime time. That being said, Tatum has a history of success against LeBron James. He’s averaged 35.3 PPG in his last four meetings with LeBron ad hasn’t shot under 50% against him since 2019. Tatum’s season-long success and track record against LeBron are both worth keeping in mind before making a Celtics-Lakers prediction.

Why The Lakers Could Cover The Spread

For a stretch there it looked like LA was bound for the top of the Western Conference but they’ve since come back to Earth. They find themselves in the middle of a crowded pack in the Western Conference – a position that their underlying metrics support. The Lakers rank 11th in scoring and 21st in offensive rating. They’re similarly average on offense where, despite ranking 26th in points allowed, they have the 15th-best defensive rating. LA doesn’t do themselves a lot of favors on the glass either, ranking just 19th in both rebound differential and rebound rate. Both Anthony Davis and LeBron James are listed as probable for tonight’s matchup.

While tonight isn’t necessarily a must-win for LA, it’s getting close to that point. Four games under .500, the Lakers cannot afford to continue dropping games, especially those in which LeBron and AD are healthy. They have an incredibly wide variance when both of those guys are active and can certainly cover tonight. Boston is in a rough spot having lost two straight and on the second night of a back-to-back, but the Lakers will need a monster performance from Anthony Davis if they want to cover.

Davis has been incredible this season when healthy, averaging 27.7 PPG (eighth) and 12.4 RPG (1st) while shooting 60% from the field. He’s been even better lately, somehow, as he’s scored at least 25 points in each of his last 11 games (excluding a game in which he left after eight minutes due to an illness). His most recent game would be a career highlight for most players. In their win over Detroit on Sunday, Davis scored 34 points (12-18 shooting), pulled down 15 rebounds, dished out seven assists, and collected three STOCKS (steals+blocks). AD is on a different level this season. Without Al Horford, the Celtics have no one with any shot of slowing him down. Davis prop bets should be hammered tonight in expectation of a huge night.

Final Celtics-Lakers Prediction & Pick

This feels like a trap game but give me the home underdogs tonight. The reeling Celtics are playing in the second night of a back-to-back and are eager to return home after a 10+ day road trip.

Final Celtics-Lakers Prediction & Pick: Los Angeles Lakers +3.5 (-106)