PFL Las Vegas: continues on the main card with the main-event fight between Impa Kasanganay and promotional newcomer Alex Polizzi in the light heavyweight division. Kasanganay is coming off his first PFL Championship in his last fight meanwhile, Polizzi is coming off back-to-back losses before the Bellator-PFL merger as he makes his PFL debut. With that said, check out our PFL odds series for our Kasanganay-Polizzi prediction and pick.
Impa Kasanganay (15-4) made the PFL is new home last year and made a great first impression by being one of the few to win their first season in the PFL tournament. He ran through the competition to get to the championship and then absolutely dominated Josh Silveira to take home the championship and the $1 Million prize. He will look to kick things off in 2024 the right way when he welcomes Alex Polizzi to the PFL SmartCage.
Alex Polizzi (10-3) quickly made a name for himself when he defeated current UFC heavyweight Jamal Pogues to capture the LFA light heavyweight championship. That ultimately got him signed to the Bellator roster where he started his career off 3-1 only to now lose back-to-back fights against former UFC middleweight title challenger Yoel Romero and former Bellator light heavyweight title challenger Karl Moore. Polizzi will look to make a good first impression in his new home when he takes on the 2023 PFL Champion Impa Kasanganay.
Here are the PFL Odds, courtesy of BetOnline.
PFL Las Vegas Odds: Impa Kasanganay-Alex Polizzi Odds
Impa Kasanganay: -550
Alex Polizzi: +400
Over 2.5 rounds: -160
Under 2.5 rounds: +130
*Watch sports LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*
Why Impa Kasanganay Will Win
Impa Kasanganay, stepping into the cage against Alex Polizzi, brings a compelling mix of athleticism, technical skill, and a rapidly evolving fight IQ that positions him as the favorite in this matchup. Kasanganay, a fighter with a professional record of 15-3, has demonstrated a remarkable ability to adapt and overcome within the Professional Fighters League (PFL), showcasing his skills across multiple weight classes.
Kasanganay's recent performances in the PFL have been nothing short of impressive, with a streak of victories that include both knockouts and submissions, highlighting his versatility and finishing ability. His win against Joshua Silveira, a unanimous decision victory in the 2023 PFL World Championship, stands out as a testament to his capabilities at the light heavyweight division.
Kasanganay's striking, honed through his experience and recent performances, combined with his ground game, makes him a tough out for anyone in the light heavyweight division. Against Polizzi, expect Kasanganay to leverage his striking accuracy, power, and ability to transition seamlessly to grappling if the fight goes to the ground.
Impa Kasanganay's blend of athleticism, striking, grappling, and strategic acumen, along with his recent track record of success in the PFL, positions him as the likely victor in the upcoming bout against Alex Polizzi.
Why Alex Polizzi Will Win
Alex Polizzi steps into the PFL cage against Impa Kasanganay with a solid foundation and a skill set that could very well lead him to victory. Known for his tenacity and well-rounded abilities, Polizzi's record of 10-3 reflects a fighter who is no stranger to tough competition, having faced notable opponents like Yoel Romero and Karl Moore.
Polizzi's grappling acumen, honed at Chosen Few Gym, is a critical asset in this matchup. His proficiency in securing submissions, as evidenced by his wins via heel hook and rear-naked choke, showcases his capability to finish fights on the ground. Against Kasanganay, who has shown susceptibility to submissions in his career, Polizzi's ground game could be the key to neutralizing his opponent's striking and securing a win.
Polizzi's durability and ability to go the distance in fights, as seen in his recent unanimous decision against Karl Moore, demonstrate his cardio and his toughness. These attributes will be essential in withstanding the pressure from Kasanganay and implementing his game plan effectively.
Polizzi's experience in Bellator, where he has faced high-caliber opponents, has prepared him for the challenges presented by Kasanganay. His ability to adapt and overcome adversity, coupled with his solid striking and grappling, positions him as someone with the ability to score the upset in his PFL debut.
Final Impa Kasanganay-Alex Polizzi Prediction & Pick
The newly crowned PFL Light Heavyweight Champion Impa Kasanganay gets to headline his first fight for the new 2024 regular season when he takes on newcomer and former Bellator light heavyweight Alex Polizzi. Kasanganay has run through the competition in the PFL with relative ease, this time around it will be a stiffer challenge with more talent in the tournament, and one of those newer talents in Alex Polizzi who's shown in Bellator that he is no slouch.
However, Kasanganay has shown massive improvements since he departed from the UFC and there should be no stopping him in this first fight in the new season. He can beat Polizzi wherever this fight takes place and when he steps in there this Friday expect Kasanganay to kick off the new regular season with a ton of fireworks with a potential finish.
Click here for more betting news and predictions
Final Impa Kasanganay-Alex Polizzi Prediction & Pick: Impa Kasanganay (-550), Over 2.5 Rounds (-160)