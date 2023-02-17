The free fall continues for the Chicago Bulls, who have left their fans brokenhearted yet again on Thursday night. With their 112-100 home loss to the Milwaukee Bucks, the Bulls barge into the NBA All-Star break unable to break a losing skid that is now six games long.

Bulls fans can’t do anything but go on Twitter and lament the sad state of their team.

“#TNTBulls comes to a sad end: Bulls 100, Bucks 112…Bulls are 26-33 heading into All Star Break, 2 games out of 10th and 2 games away from falling to 13th…This time last year, they were 38-21, tied for first in the East…Incredibly sad tailspin,” Will Gottlieb posted after seeing the Bulls get wrecked by the tandem of Brook Lopez and Jevon Carter.

Daniel Greenberg is struggling to process how bad it’s gone for the Bulls this season: “Last season the Chicago Bulls went into the All-Star break with the best record in the Eastern Conference. This season the Bulls are heading into the All-Star break as the 11th seed in the East.”

Here are some more reactions to the Chicago’s disappointing campaign so far:

This season just hit a new low… Pour one out for the TNT Bulls pic.twitter.com/4edePWfmQ6 — Bball Enjoyer Bob (@bball_enjoyer) February 17, 2023

The Bulls have now lost a season-high of 6 straight games… Should they give Russ a call? pic.twitter.com/WL2lfozKKp — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) February 17, 2023

0-5 since AK made this statement after the trade deadline…. pic.twitter.com/xCOd5NC3DN — ChicagoBullsCentral™ (@BullsCentraI) February 17, 2023

Chicago lost to the Bucks despite Milwaukee not having two-time league MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo for the most part of the contest due to a wrist injury.

Lopez roasted Chicago’s defense for 33 points, while Carter looked like a future Hall of Famer, scoring 22 points on 9-for-13 shooting with a 4-for-5 line from deep. The loss to Milwaukee also came after Chicago squandered a 24-point lead in a defeat at the hands of the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday.