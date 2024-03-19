March Madness gets going on Tuesday night as the First Four from Dayton kicks off what will be an incredible three weeks of college basketball. One team that is not making an appearance in the tournament is Indiana basketball. The Hoosiers had yet another disappointing season under head coach Mike Woodson, and they missed out on March Madness yet again. The season is over for Indiana, and players are now starting to hit the transfer portal.
The transfer portal is one of the biggest parts of college basketball now, and two Indiana basketball players just entered. The Hoosiers will not have Kaleb Banks or Payton Sparks back next season.
“Per a source, both Kaleb Banks and Payton Sparks have entered the transfer portal,” Zach Osterman said in a tweet. “First outgoings for #iubb this spring via the portal.”
This doesn't come as a big surprise after the season that Indiana had, and it also isn't very surprising because of the seasons that these two players had.
Kaleb Banks just finished his sophomore season for Indiana, and he wasn't a big contributor for the Hoosiers. He averaged just 10.7 minutes per game and finished the season averaging 2.6 PPG, 0.8 APG and 1.8 RPG.
Payton Sparks didn't have a big season either. He transferred over to Indiana from Ball State, and he had a terrific career with the Cardinals. Sparks was a big contributor for Ball State and averaged over 13 PPG both seasons that he played there. For Indiana basketball, however, he averaged just 2.1 PPG. Sparks played just 7.4 minutes per game on average and he averaged 0.3 APG and 1.8 RPG.
It wouldn't be very surprising if we see some more Indiana players enter the transfer portal. The Hoosiers haven't met expectations in recent years, and the fan base wasn't very happy that head coach Mike Woodson was coming back next year.
Indiana finished this regular season with a 18-13 overall record and a 10-10 Big Ten record. The Hoosiers won their final four games of the regular season before going into the Big Ten Tournament, but they still had a lot of work to do to get into the big dance. They lost in their second game of the Big Ten tourney, and that wasn't close to enough to make the NCAA tournament. We'll see if they can find a way to find some success next season.