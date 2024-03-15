Mike Woodson's Indiana basketball team extended its winning streak to five games by squeaking past Penn State 61-59 in the second round of the Big Ten Tournament on Thursday at the Target Center.
In a neck-and-neck matchup with 10 lead changes and nine deadlocks, the Hoosiers came out on top thanks to Anthony Leal’s late-game heroics. Penn State had a shot for the win but it ultimately came short.
“I thought our guys fought from the very beginning till the end. It was just one of those type of games, an ugly game, but we made the plays we needed to make coming down the homestretch,” said Mike Woodson in their post-game interview via Jack Ankony of Sports Illustrated.
Woodson attributed the team's late success to the return of Xavier Johnson, which provided stability in the backcourt and improved defense. He also highlighted the team's offensive efficiency, particularly in shooting three-pointers and making free throws in previous games.
“I think in our last four games I charted, we were No. 1 in the Big Ten in assists. So everything is clicking. In order to beat teams in the Big Ten, you've got to play at a high level every night, man,” Woodson stressed.
Under Woodson's leadership, the Hoosiers have reached the semifinals of the Big Ten Tournament in both of his first two appearances at the postseason event. Woodson currently holds a record of 3-2 in the Big Ten Tournament.
Indiana was missing guard Trey Galloway due to a knee injury sustained during pregame warmups before their Sunday matchup against Michigan State. Despite his absence, the Hoosiers managed to secure a victory and will now move on to face third-seeded Nebraska in the quarterfinals on Friday.