Mike Woodson was not happy about the CJ Gunn ejection against Wisconsin.

Things got chippy on Friday night when Indiana basketball hit the road to take on Wisconsin basketball. Badgers guard Max Klesmit put his head into Hoosiers guard CJ Gunn's chest at one point in the game, and in an attempt to get him off, Gunn lightly swung his arm, and his elbow went into Klesmit's face. The refs reviewed it, and Gunn was ejected from the game. Indiana went on to lose the game, 91-79, and Hoosiers head coach Mike Woodson wasn't happy about the ejection.

“In the heat of the battle anything is liable to happen,” Mike Woodson said after the Indiana loss, according to an article from Yardbarker. “I’m not happy about it. After looking at it, the kid (Max Klesmit) put his head on his (CJ Gunn) chest. He threw a semi-elbow. I don’t think it was something that warranted being kicked out of the game, but again, I can’t control that he was kicked out.”

Woodson also talked about the incident on Monday during his radio show, and while he thinks Gunn could've handled it better, he was still upset that the player that instigated the incident didn't get punished at all.

“I mean, a guy sticks his head in your chest — anything is liable to happen in the heat of the battle of a basketball game,” Woodson said. “I’m not saying what CJ (Gunn) done was right. He should’ve been the bigger person and walk away. But, when you don’t punish the guy for instigating it, that’s a problem with me. I’ve expressed that at the top after that ball game, because if he (Klesmit) never done that, I don’t think CJ would’ve been walking to the locker room, taking an early shower.”

The situation certainly upset Woodson, and he noted that there have been some other questionable things that have happened to his Indiana basketball team this season. That's just how it goes in college hoops.

“Sometimes being a coach in the Big Ten and college basketball, I don’t know some of the calls,” Woodson said. “I walk away shaking my head at some of the calls. I’m not questioning the officiating because it’s what it is. You got to coach within the realm of how they officiate. We’ve had some questionable things happen this year.”

Indiana basketball fell to 12-7 overall and 4-4 in Big Ten play with the loss. They will return the court on Saturday as they will play at Illinois.