Indiana basketball is struggling to get stops this season.

Indiana basketball coach Mike Woodson is frustrated with his team's performance against Wisconsin on Friday. Mental mistakes doomed the Hoosiers in a 91-79 loss, including several defensive breakdowns in the second half. The Badgers scored 52 second half points to get the victory.

“We got a long way to go man, we really do as a ball club. I gotta go back and get this fixed because we're not playing well on the road,” Woodson said, per Inside the Hall.

Indiana basketball is having some struggles this season, despite a 12-7 overall record. The Hoosiers are 4-4 in the Big Ten. Defense has been an issue for Indiana this year, giving up more than 80 points five times this season. The Hoosiers are also 1-3 in road games this year.

“It's defense, you ain't going to beat nobody in the Big Ten, and that's on me, 91 points,” Woodson said after the Wisconsin game, per Hoosier Illustrated. “We gotta get that fixed.”

Indiana basketball has lost two brutal games in a row, to Wisconsin and also to Purdue by a score of 87-66. Defense has contributed to the team's woes.

Indiana has found ways to score to offset the defensive problems, but it wasn't enough against Wisconsin. The Hoosiers got 53 second half points in the game but still lost by double digits. Malik Reneau led the Hoosiers with a 28-point performance against Wisconsin, adding eight rebounds. Indiana basketball finished with three scorers in double figures.

Indiana basketball must fix the issues to keep competitive in the Big Ten and get back to the NCAA tournament. The Hoosiers next play at Illinois on Jan. 27.