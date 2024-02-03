The Hoosiers are facing an injury depleted roster.

It has been a tough season injury wise for Mike Woodson and the Indiana Hoosiers. The Hoosiers have not been able to field a completely healthy roster for much of this season and they've stumbled to a 5-5 record in Big 10 Conference play despite an overall record 13-8. Coming into their next game against Penn State, the Hoosiers could be down two key players in Malik Reneau and Xavier Johnson. Prior to the game, Woodson gave his thoughts on the injury woes the team has had as per Jared Kelly of 247 Sports.

“It's been a struggle because we just haven't had a full deck, and I don't know if we're ever gonna have one, to be honest with you,” Woodson said. “I mean, I don't know what's gonna happen with X and I don't know how long Malik might be out, if he's gonna be out.”

Mike Woodson did clarify that Indiana is still evaluating both Johnson and Reneau to determine the severity of their injuries and how long they could be out of the lineup.

Reneau has been the Hoosiers leading scorer this season at 16.0 points per game. Johnson has been one of their starting point guard averaging 8.3 points and 2.1 assists. Reneau first suffered an ankle injury during Indiana's last game, a win against Iowa. Johnson suffered an elbow injury in the same game after he had previously returned from a knee injury early last month.

It's looking increasingly likely that the NCAA Tournament is not in the cards for Indiana this season.