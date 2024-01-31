Prayers up for Malik Reneau and Xavier Johnson!

It was not the ideal night for the Indiana basketball program. They now have to deal with two huge new injuries to their starting rotation. The Hoosiers were trying to get their eighth win of the season against the Payton Sandfort-led Iowa team. It was only a couple of minutes when Mike Woodson saw Malik Reneau go down then Xavier Johnson after.

The Indiana basketball starting forward only played three minutes before needing to exit the game with crutches. It looked like he suffered a lower leg injury. Nonetheless, he still notched two points along with an assist but fans were still concerned with what happened.

Coach Mike Woodson understands that the Hoosiers faithful are distressed after seeing what happened. But, he refused to speculate on the status of both Xavier Johnson and Malik Reneau, per Inside the Hall. The Indiana basketball head honcho further stressed that he would survey what's going on before speaking about their injuries.

The Hoosiers still got the early lead and did not let go. Kel'El Ware led the way with his massive 23-point double-double. Mackenzie Mgbako and Anthony Leal also combined for 24 points. Before going down with an arm injury, Johnson also managed to play 32 minutes which led to nine points, three assists, and two rebounds.

Iowa did make a run in the second half. Payton Sandfort scored a game-high 26 points while grabbing eight rebounds. Tony Perkins followed suit with four points of his own. The Hawkeyes did manage to win the second-half battle with a 40 to 35 scoreline. However, the Indiana basketball squad's first-half production was able to save them from their ninth loss of the season.