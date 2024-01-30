Indiana basketball coach Mike Woodson is frustrated with the self-inflicted mistakes his team made against Illinois.

Indiana basketball coach Mike Woodson is trying to get his team back on the right track. The Hoosiers coach is getting real about what doomed his team in a 70-62 loss to Illinois. Missed free throws doomed Indiana basketball, Woodson said.

“That was the difference. Close games on the road, or anywhere, you've got to make free throws. We were 12-for-22, so that was not good for our ball club, and we missed them at critical times when we needed them,” Woodson said, per Sports Illustrated. “But I was pleased that we had a week to work and we prepared for this team because that's a pretty good team. I thought defensively we played a great defensive game. But when you're on the road, you've got to do almost everything right to come out with a win.”

Indiana basketball is now 12-8 on the season, and 4-5 in the Big Ten following the defeat. The Hoosiers are reeling, having lost three games in a row to Purdue, Wisconsin and now Illinois. All three of those teams are ranked. Indiana has also lost four of the last five games.

The opportunities are there for the club to turn back in the right direction. Indiana basketball hosts the next two games, against Iowa and Penn State. The team must start putting some wins together to keep in the conversation for an NCAA tournament berth.

“Listen, I am about winning, man, and I want to win at all costs,” Woodson added.

Indiana hosts Iowa on Tuesday. The game tips off at 7:00 Eastern. Iowa enters the game with a 12-8 record.