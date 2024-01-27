Indiana basketball coach Mike Woodson knows that a healthy Xavier Johnson helps his team considerably. Johnson's battled a foot injury.

Indiana basketball coach Mike Woodson is being honest about his team's need for quality play from star point guard Xavier Johnson. Johnson has battled injuries this season for Indiana and the team has struggled of late, losing three of their last four games.

“He's had a few good days of practice, and I'm just going to keep encouraging him and hopefully we'll get the old X back,” Woodson said, per Sports Illustrated. “Because we're going to need him as we continue this journey throughout the Big Ten.”

Johnson suffered a broken foot last season, that ended up getting him an additional year of eligibility. The injury bug however, didn't leave Johnson. He's been hampered this season by another foot injury that's kept him moving in and out of the lineup throughout the year.

Johnson has appeared in 12 games this season for Indiana basketball. His scoring numbers are down, averaging just under 8 points a contest. That's a far cry from just a few years ago, when he poured in 14 points a contest during the 2020-21 season. His field goal percentage is also down this season, as he's shooting just under 39 percent from the field.

Indiana basketball is 12-7 on the season and fighting for life in the Big Ten. The team is also struggling to stay afloat in the race for an NCAA tournament bid. The team is trying to find answers on defense and get stops. Indiana basketball has given up 178 points in the last two games, losses to Purdue and Wisconsin.

Indiana basketball plays at Illinois on Saturday. The game tips off at 3:00 Eastern. Illinois is 14-5 on the season.