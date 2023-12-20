Indiana hopes to get Xavier Johnson back soon

Indiana basketball senior point guard Xavier Johnson has been out since suffering a lower left leg injury on Nov. 26 against Harvard, and head coach Mike Woodson spoke about his status on Monday ahead of the 69-68 win over Morehead State.

“He's still going to be out. I don't know how long,” Mike Woodson said, according to Jack Ankony of Hoosiers Now. “We got him on the stationary bike and the elliptical machine. He's doing some work there, but he's not back out on the floor yet. … So hopefully soon because we need our senior point guard back. It would be kind of nice to have him back soon.”

With Xavier Johnson out of the lineup, freshman Gabe Cupps has been tasked with filling the void. Gabe Cupps played 37 minutes in Indiana basketball's narrow loss to the Kansas Jayhawks at home on Saturday.

It has been an interesting season so far for Indiana, as the Hoosiers had the lead for much of the Kansas game before ultimately losing. Then they followed up that performance with a one-point win over Morehead State, which is a team that many would expect the Hoosiers to win comfortably.

Indiana has games against North Alabama and Kennesaw State at home before going fully into Big Ten play on Jan. 3 with a road game against Nebraska. Hopefully by then, Indiana will have ironed out the issues from the Morehead State game, and will potentially have Johnson back in the fold.

It will be interesting to see how Woodson's team progresses this season.