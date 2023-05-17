Mike Woodson is more than excited with Indiana basketball’s new five-star recruit, Mackenzie Mgbako. In a tweet, Woodson greeted Mgbako’s arrival with four words: “Welcome to Indiana son.”

The news came after Mackenzie Mgbako rescinded his commitment from NCAA basketball powerhouse, the Duke Blue Devils. A possible reason would be that Kyle Filipowski returned to Duke. Filipowski is projected to be an NBA first-round draft pick which means Mgbako won’t get as many chances to shine.

Live and breathe sports?

🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter.

After his split with Duke, Indiana basketball was not the immediate choice. In searching for a new home, visits to St. John’s and Louisville took place where he would get to know their programs. Eventually, Mgbako only had two schools in mind: Kansas and Indiana. With Woodson’s statement, he officially becomes an Indiana Hoosier and is set to play in Bloomington.

In a statement with ESPN’s Jeff Borzello and Paul Biancardi, Indiana’s Mgbako says “My decision will put me in a position to flourish and thrive. The staff showed a lot of love and I trust them. They have a need for my game. It’s a great fit. If I do my job, I will have the opportunity to start. I can bring scoring, rebounding, and passing.”

Coach Mike Woodson and Indiana basketball benefit a lot from this addition in their pursuit to reclaim the Big Ten conference championship against rival Purdue. As a senior, Mackenzie Mgbako was a McDonald’s All-American selection and ranked 9th in the nation. In his last high school season, Mgbako’s averages of 16.5 points and 7.6 with the NJ Scholars prove to be a huge incoming boost to the Indiana Hoosiers.