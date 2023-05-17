Mike Woodson is more than excited with Indiana basketball’s new five-star recruit, Mackenzie Mgbako. In a tweet, Woodson greeted Mgbako’s arrival with four words: “Welcome to Indiana son.”

The news came after Mackenzie Mgbako rescinded his commitment from NCAA basketball powerhouse, the Duke Blue Devils. A possible reason would be that Kyle Filipowski returned to Duke. Filipowski is projected to be an NBA first-round draft pick which means Mgbako won’t get as many chances to shine.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

After his split with Duke, Indiana basketball was not the immediate choice. In searching for a new home, visits to St. John’s and Louisville took place where he would get to know their programs. Eventually, Mgbako only had two schools in mind: Kansas and Indiana. With Woodson’s statement, he officially becomes an Indiana Hoosier and is set to play in Bloomington.

In a statement with ESPN’s Jeff Borzello and Paul Biancardi, Indiana’s Mgbako says “My decision will put me in a position to flourish and thrive. The staff showed a lot of love and I trust them. They have a need for my game. It’s a great fit. If I do my job, I will have the opportunity to start. I can bring scoring, rebounding, and passing.”

Coach Mike Woodson and Indiana basketball benefit a lot from this addition in their pursuit to reclaim the Big Ten conference championship against rival Purdue. As a senior, Mackenzie Mgbako was a McDonald’s All-American selection and ranked 9th in the nation. In his last high school season, Mgbako’s averages of 16.5 points and 7.6 with the NJ Scholars prove to be a huge incoming boost to the Indiana Hoosiers.