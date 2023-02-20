The Indiana Hoosiers added another accolade to their dominant season as the team captured a share of its first Big Ten regular season crown for the first time since 1983.

The No. 2 Hoosiers, who have remained in the top-three spots on the Associated Press’ weekly poll, took down Purdue 83-60 yesterday. Mackenzie Holmes scored 20 points (10-for-11 from the field) and grabbed 7 rebounds while Grace Berger added 14 points and 10 assists.

Indiana’s head coach Teri Moren understood the gravity of the moment after the game.

“We knew this was going to be another test, another challenge but there was this mindset of if we can do it in front of our home crowd what a great moment that would be,” Moren said. “To do it in front of 17,000 fans, our friends, our families makes it extra special.”

Indiana has dealt with adversity despite its success this season. After losing key pieces to its rotation last season via graduation or transfer portal, Berger was out for an extended period of time. The team also dealt with unideal playing conditions over a holiday tournament in Las Vegas.

🚨 Want A FREE Photoshop With You And Your GOAT Player? JOIN THE CLUTCH NEWSLETTER🔥

However, the team set a record for wins in a single-season and is on a 14-game win streak after its victory over Purdue. Indiana was on the precipice of being a contender for the national championship last season before Holmes got injured. They are now in position to go after the top prize in March with last night being a benchmark for where the team could be heading in a couple weeks.

“I was just so focused on the game, I didn’t even realize when I came out that we had won the championship,” Berger said. “I think Mackenzie told me. Once I realized it, it was really special.”