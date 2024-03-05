The Indiana basketball team hasn't had a ton of success since Mike Woodson took over as the head coach of the program, and it's looking like the Hoosiers will miss the NCAA Tournament this year. Indiana has been a middle-of-the-pack Big Ten team all season long in a year where the conference only has two ranked teams. Hoosiers fans are starting to get tired of Woodson.
One fan base that got tired of Mike Woodson as a coach is the New York Knicks. Woodson played for the Knicks and coached the team before he was the head coach for the Indiana basketball team. A recent quote from him made Hoosiers fans mad, and it will probably look familiar to Knicks fans. This is a comment he made back in the day while coaching in New York.
Asked Woody why Pablo doesnt start when he usually helps NYK get back 2 last yr's principles. "The East is big, man." Cites need to match up
— Chris Herring (@Herring_NBA) December 10, 2013
Now, he is at Indiana, and he is making similar coaching decisions that fans are have not been happy with.
“I still think the college game is played inside-out,” Woodson said, according to a tweet from Alec Lasley.
Indiana fans have been upset with the way that Woodson approaches the game and the style of basketball that he is trying to play. Many are upset with his stubbornness and his inability to adapt. In this day and age of college sports, it's adapt or die, and Hoosiers fans don't think Woodson can adapt.
After Woodson made those comments, he took a lot of heat from Indiana fans, former college basketball players and big personalities in the college basketball world.
Things haven't gone well for Woodson while he's been at Indiana.
I'm starting to think hiring Mike Woodson was a bad idea. Just a hunch. https://t.co/65GAmFNwr4
— Tony Patelis (@TonyPatelis) March 5, 2024
It will take a miracle for the Hoosiers to get into the NCAA Tournament this season.
And this is why Indiana is an NIT team. https://t.co/EUCka7Ku5x
— Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) March 5, 2024
Adapt or die, right?
If you’re unwilling to gravitate to how the game currently is, nothing will change. Indiana’s off-season moves showed a lack of understanding what wins you games in college hoops, and this quote certainly outlines it well. https://t.co/aWfQo97NHg
— Sean Paul (@SeanPaulCBB) March 5, 2024
This former Michigan basketball player knows a thing or two about how to be successful in the sport.
Trolling.. makes it so hard to defend this guy when he says stuff like this
Look at the Final four teams over the last five years.. please tell me how many were played inside-out and leading with their frontcourt https://t.co/BM5gZfTDhg
— ᗩᑎT ᗯᖇIGᕼT (@itsAntWright) March 5, 2024
Indiana fans do not have a lot of faith in Woodson to make the necessary changes.
I've said it over and over. Woodson is not going to change. 1st thing he'll do in off-season is find big to replace Ware so he can start Reanu at 4, and find an athletic PG like X. Trey & McNeely will start at 2 & 3. #iubb https://t.co/MjlCHDBpNp
— grhoosier1 (@m_grhoosier1) March 5, 2024
Fans are surprised that Woodson publicly made this comment.
Do we really not have any PR people or are they just really bad #iubb https://t.co/FqbsmkPABX
— Wes B (@wes_ley_b) March 5, 2024
Indiana basketball is currently 16-13 overall on the year and 8-10 in Big Ten play. That is good for ninth place in the conference. The Hoosiers have just two regular season games before the Big Ten Tournament. If they want to make the NCAA Tournament, they will have to win the Big Ten tourney.