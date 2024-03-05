The Indiana basketball team hasn't had a ton of success since Mike Woodson took over as the head coach of the program, and it's looking like the Hoosiers will miss the NCAA Tournament this year. Indiana has been a middle-of-the-pack Big Ten team all season long in a year where the conference only has two ranked teams. Hoosiers fans are starting to get tired of Woodson.

One fan base that got tired of Mike Woodson as a coach is the New York Knicks. Woodson played for the Knicks and coached the team before he was the head coach for the Indiana basketball team. A recent quote from him made Hoosiers fans mad, and it will probably look familiar to Knicks fans. This is a comment he made back in the day while coaching in New York.

Now, he is at Indiana, and he is making similar coaching decisions that fans are have not been happy with.

“I still think the college game is played inside-out,” Woodson said, according to a tweet from Alec Lasley.

Indiana fans have been upset with the way that Woodson approaches the game and the style of basketball that he is trying to play. Many are upset with his stubbornness and his inability to adapt. In this day and age of college sports, it's adapt or die, and Hoosiers fans don't think Woodson can adapt.

After Woodson made those comments, he took a lot of heat from Indiana fans, former college basketball players and big personalities in the college basketball world.

Things haven't gone well for Woodson while he's been at Indiana.

It will take a miracle for the Hoosiers to get into the NCAA Tournament this season.

Adapt or die, right?

This former Michigan basketball player knows a thing or two about how to be successful in the sport.

RECOMMENDED
Indiana basketball Mike Woodson and Mackenzie Mgbako with Maryland Jahmir Youg

Jay Postrado ·

Indiana basketball, Indiana Hoosiers, Mike Woodson

Brian Buyawe ·

Indiana basketball, Hoosiers, Mike Woodson, Wisconsin basketball, Badgers, Mike Woodson with Indiana basketball arena in the background

Scotty White ·

Indiana fans do not have a lot of faith in Woodson to make the necessary changes.

Fans are surprised that Woodson publicly made this comment.

Indiana basketball is currently 16-13 overall on the year and 8-10 in Big Ten play. That is good for ninth place in the conference. The Hoosiers have just two regular season games before the Big Ten Tournament. If they want to make the NCAA Tournament, they will have to win the Big Ten tourney.