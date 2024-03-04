Down by 16 at one point, Indiana basketball rallied to pull off an 83-78 victory over Maryland basketball on Sunday. The Hoosiers built on a huge second-half comeback led by forward Mackenzie Mgbako to stun their opponents in front of a dismayed Xfinity Center crowd. Following the game, Indiana head coach Mike Woodson gave an honest review of his team.
“We've played a lot of good basketball in spurts,” Woodson said, per Sports Illustrated's Tom Brew. “I've said that all season long. I would like to think things would have been a lot different if we had had X (Xavier Johnson) (in) a lot of those games that we let get away. But we can't look back. We've got to get ready for Minnesota and see where the next games lead us.”
Xavier Johnson missed games this season after getting injured twice. The senior hurt his foot back in November and then suffered an elbow injury this past January. On Sunday, he contributed 13 points for Indiana.
Mackenzie Mgbako led the Hoosiers with 24 points, 18 of which came in the second half. The forward shot 8-of-15 from the field and sank four three-pointers to lift Indiana basketball over their opponents.
Despite mentioning a hypothesis of what could have been with a complete lineup, Mike Woodson praised his squad for a tremendous second half defensively.
“I don't think anybody on our team ever stopped believing. We just haven't been able to put together 40-minute games like I envisioned. I thought tonight we played a terrible first half but we never quit. We came out in the second half, and I thought defensively we were tremendous,” Woodson added.
Indiana, who are now on a two-game winning streak, looks to steal another on the road when they play Minnesota basketball on Thursday.