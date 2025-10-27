The Cleveland Browns found some juice on offense last week against the Miami Dolphins, but they were not able to get that magic back in their game with the New England Patriots. One of the reasons they weren't able to relive that success was that Quinshon Judkins suffered a shoulder injury during the game and was ruled out.

There has been an update on Judkins' injury, and it doesn't seem like something that will keep him out for an extended period, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

“Browns standout rookie RB Quinshon Judkins suffered an AC joint sprain in his shoulder and is considered day-to-day. Cleveland has a bye next week,” Rapoport wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Judkins has been key for the Browns this season, as he rushed for 486 yards and five touchdowns. He had one of his biggest games last week against the Dolphins, as he finished with 25 carries for 84 yards and three touchdowns.

The good news is that the Browns have a bye week coming up, and their next matchup will be against the New York Jets in Week 10. If Judkins is not able to go when they return, Jerome Ford and Dylan Sampson will take over in the backfield.

Outside of Judkins, the Browns' offense was not able to get much going in the run or pass game. Dillon Gabriel finished with 156 passing yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions, and Harold Fannin Jr. led the way with 63 receiving yards and one touchdown.

Throughout the season, the offense has been up and down, and the hope is that the bye week can unlock something for them. Judkins returning would be a plus for the Browns, and day-to-day is always a positive diagnosis for an injury. For now, the Browns will wait and see if they can get their rookie running back on the field sooner rather than later.