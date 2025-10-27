The date of John Cena's final Monday Night RAW on Netflix has been announced by the streaming service as the legend's WWE farewell tour nears its end.

It's been known for a while that Cena would appear at the episodes of RAW on Nov. 10 and 17, which will emanate from Boston, Massachusetts, and New York City, New York.

However, these will be his last two appearances on WWE's flagship program. His last episode of RAW will be the one at Madison Square Garden on Nov. 17.

ONE LAST RAW. ONE LAST TIME IN THE WORLD’S MOST FAMOUS ARENA 🐐 It’s official: Watch John Cena’s FINAL #WWERaw on Monday November 17 at MSG. LIVE only on Netflix at 8 PM ET | 5 PM PT pic.twitter.com/bVMNfM3KnG — Netflix (@netflix) October 27, 2025 Expand Tweet

“ONE LAST RAW. ONE LAST TIME IN THE WORLD’S MOST FAMOUS ARENA [goat emoji],” Netflix's caption read. “It’s official: Watch John Cena’s FINAL [hashtag WWE RAW] on Monday November 17 at MSG.”

John Cena's WWE farewell tour is ending soon

Article Continues Below

Cena is in the final stretch of his farewell tour. He only has a handful of dates left before he calls it a career at Saturday Night's Main Event on December 13, 2025.

It has been a little while since Cena has been on RAW. However, he will make back-to-back appearances on it in November, and then that will be it.

Cena's farewell tour began on the RAW on Netflix premiere on January 6, 2025. He also made several appearances on RAW during his heel run leading up to and after WrestleMania 41.

His last match was at Crown Jewel. Cena beat AJ Styles for the last time in his career. Whether or not Cena will wrestle on his final RAW appearances is unclear.

He will end his career at Saturday Night's Main Event in December. Cena will conclude his legendary wrestling career with one final match against an undecided opponent. Expect WWE to begin laying the foundation for Cena's last opponent.