The Iowa Hawkeyes take on the Indiana Hoosiers. Check out our college basketball odds series for our Iowa Indiana prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Iowa Indiana.

The Indiana Hoosiers can still make a run at the No. 2 seed in the Big Ten Tournament. With Northwestern losing consecutive games, there is still a chance for Indiana to move up to the second seed. Indiana seemed to be done in the hunt for that second spot a week ago, but everything has flipped 180 degrees. Indiana swept Purdue in the season series between the two teams by winning on the road on Saturday night. Northwestern blew a 19-point lead at Illinois and then lost at Maryland. College basketball analysts generally do think that Indiana and Purdue are the two best teams in the Big Ten. If Indiana can close with two more wins and Northwestern loses one more game, the standings will more fully reflect that belief.

Courtesy of FanDuel, here are the Iowa-Indiana College Basketball odds.

College Basketball Odds: Iowa-Indiana Odds

Iowa Hawkeyes: +5.5 (-110)

Indiana Hoosiers: -5.5 (-110)

Over: 156.5 (-110)

Under: 156.5 (-110)

How To Watch Iowa vs. Indiana

TV: ESPN2

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET, 4:00 p.m. PT

Why Iowa Could Cover the Spread

This team is not relentlessly consistent, but it can do some spectacular things at times. Consider what just happened on Saturday against Michigan State. Iowa trailed by 10 points with under 45 seconds remaining and then made the most miraculous comeback of the entire college basketball season. The Hawkeyes rattled off a bunch of 3-pointers, including the tying shot with under 10 seconds left. The Hawkeyes then won in overtime to shock Tom Izzo’s Spartans in a March-like moment which occurred on the final weekend of February. This team can instantly catch fire from the perimeter and immediately change the complexion of a game.

What should also help Iowa here is that Indiana might have a hangover from the win at Purdue. The Hoosiers put forth so much energy in that game, and it’s not a given that the Hoosiers will be able to deliver the same level of intensity in this game. It’s a basic part of life, not just college sports: No two days are going to be the exact same in terms of how enthusiastic and focused human beings are in their work.

Why Indiana Could Cover the Spread

The Hoosiers are really hitting their stride at the right time of year. They are healthier than they have been in previous seasons. They have Trayce Jackson-Davis playing at the height of his powers. If it wasn’t for Purdue’s Zach Edey, TJD would be the clear-cut Big Ten Player of the Year. Indiana’s superstar is carrying the team, but the supporting cast is also playing extremely well surrounding TJD. The halfcourt defense is superb, the awareness of what to do is complete, and Indiana looks like a locked-in, well-coached team right now. Playing at home in front of a juiced-up home crowd, finding energy should not be a problem for the Hoosiers. They will be propelled by their home fans and should be able to outplay a very inconsistent Iowa team which frankly should have lost to Michigan State this past weekend.

Final Iowa-Indiana Prediction & Pick

Indiana playing at home and having Trayce Jackson-Davis in peak form should be more than enough to handle Iowa by 10 to 12 points.

Final Iowa-Indiana Prediction & Pick: Indiana -5.5