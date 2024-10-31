This is a big season for the Indiana basketball team as head coach Mike Woodson needs to prove that he can lead this proud program to success. The Hoosiers have a talented squad, but Woodson hasn't been able to fully put it all together since he came to Bloomington. This is a crucial season, and it all gets started on Wednesday night as Indiana will be opening up its regular season against SIUE.

Mike Woodson has been the head coach of the Indiana basketball team since 2021, and he has a 63-40 overall record. He took the Hoosiers to the NCAA Tournament in his first two seasons, but they didn't make it out of the first weekend. Last year, Indiana didn't make the tournament.

This is an important one for Woodson, and he might be in trouble if he can't get the Hoosiers into the big dance. College Sports Wire is tabbing Woodson as a college basketball head coach that is on the hot seat this season.

“Similarly to Hurley, Woodson has extra pressure on him this year after bringing in what many analysts have called the best transfer portal class in the country,” an article from College Sports Wire said. “Oumar Ballo (Arizona), Myles Rice (Washington State) Kanaan Carlyle (Stanford) and Luke Goode (Illinois) will join Malik Reneau and Mackenzie Mgbako on what might be the most talented roster in the Big Ten. However, floor spacing projects to be a big issue for Woodson’s team, and if they falter and finish outside the top five in the league, and don’t advance in the NCAA Tournament, the fans in Bloomington will be ready for a change on the sideline.”

It's clear that Woodson recognizes the importance of this season as he did bring in one of the best transfer portal classes in the country. In this era of college basketball, a team can completely flip the switch in one offseason if they can bring in enough talent from the portal. The Hoosiers brought in a lot and they should definitely be able to compete in the Big Ten this year.

It's going to be interesting to see how this team performs this season. They have a lot of talented pieces, but can they put it all together and help Mike Woodson keep his job? We'll see.

The journey starts on Wednesday night for the Indiana basketball team as they are hosting SIUE at Assembly Hall. The game will be airing on the Big Ten Network, it will tip off at 7:00 CT.