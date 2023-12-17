Indiana basketball head coach Mike Woodson spoke on the Hoosiers brutal loss to No. 2 Kansas, blaming it on fatigue.

Indiana basketball head coach Mike Woodson gave insight into the Hoosiers loss against the No. 2 Kansas Jayhawks at home. Woodson and his squad held a double-digit lead as home underdogs, pushing it to a comfortable 13-point margin, but that wasn't enough to close out Kansas in the end.

The Jayhawks wound up defeating Indiana basketball 75-71. Indiana was leading the entire way in the first half, heading into the locker room with a 40-32 lead. They controlled the pace of the game for much of the matchup, but in the end, the better roster took home the victory. In close games like this, it comes down to experience and poise in the end. Indiana seemed to feel the pressure of pulling off the upset and Kansas took advantage late.

“For the most part, we played a solid game,” said Woodson, per ESPN. “I thought fatigue set in.”

Woodson spoke on the challenges they were set to face, with Kansas' lineup being too much to handle. The Jayhawks were inching back into the game with less than nine minutes remaining, taking their first lead of the contest with four minutes left in the game. Indiana basketball was left reacting to the Jayhawks' comeback, left in a fighters bout against one of the top teams in the country.

“We knew it was going to be our starting five pretty much against their starting five, and their starting five won out,” Woodson said.

This would have been a tremendous win for Woodson and Indiana basketball, proving they have the pieces to compete with top talent. Instead, it's a learning lesson for the Hoosiers and one they'll probably remember if they're battling in a game in March.