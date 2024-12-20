Just hours away from the biggest game in program history, Curt Cignetti is already preparing Indiana for 2025. With their inaugural appearance in the College Football Playoffs against Notre Dame on deck, the Hoosiers hired a new co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach for Cignetti's second season in Bloomington.

Indiana hired Atlanta Falcons passing game specialist Chandler Whitmer to fill their vacant position, per ESPN's Pete Thamel. He will replace Tino Sunseri, whom DeShaun Foster recently hired as his next offensive coordinator at UCLA.

Whitmer is in his first year with the Falcons after previously working with the Los Angeles Chargers. He began his coaching career as a graduate assistant at Clemson and Ohio State.

As a former quarterback, Whitmer is known for his work developing passers. While he is currently working with Falcons rookie Michael Penix Jr., Whitmer has received praise for his three years with the Chargers, during which time he was a key part of Justin Herbert's early development. With Whitmer on the staff, Herbert set Los Angeles' single-season franchise record for passing yards and received his first Pro Bowl nomination.

As a graduate assistant, Whitmer also did honorable work with college quarterbacks. He worked with eventual first-round picks Trevor Lawrence at Clemson and Justin Fields at Ohio State.

Whitmer played quarterback for Illinois, Butler Community College, and UConn for five years during his college career. He is best known for his three-year stint with the Huskies, during which he started 24 games from 2012 to 2014, splitting time with current New York Giants quarterback Tim Boyle.

Indiana kicks off 2024-2025 CFP against Notre Dame

Before Whitmer can begin his career as an assistant coach at Indiana, the Hoosiers will begin their championship run on Friday night in South Bend. Their first-round College Football Playoffs matchup with Notre Dame will kick off the inaugural 12-team format.

Though Indiana will not have to travel far, it will play its first postseason game on the road since 2020. The game will commence with near-freezing temperatures, and snow is likely to fall on the field. The winner will face Georgia in the Allstate Sugar Bowl on New Year's Day.

Even with a loss, Indiana has already enjoyed the best season in program history. In Cignetti's first year as head coach, the Hoosiers achieved their first double-digit win season in school history, ending the regular season at 11-1.