One year after Top Gun: Maverick premiered at the Cannes Film Festival and two years after F9 served as that year’s mystery blockbuster screening, Variety has reported that Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny will premiere at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival.

Dial of Destiny won’t be the first time Indiana Jones has graced the screen at the Palais — Kingdom of the Crystal Skull also screened there 15 years ago (here’s hoping that Dial of Destiny is better than that). It’s unknown whether Dial of Destiny will premiere on the second or third day of the festival — Kingdom of the Crystal Skull premiered on the fifth day of the festival in 2008 — but for reference, Top Gun: Maverick also debuted early on in last year’s festival and went on to gross over $1 billion at the box office.

While it’s always a bit surprising to see franchise fare play at the Cannes Film Festival — the action-packed F9 serving as the biggest shock in recent memory — Dial of Destiny does have a lot going its way. The franchise has been a mainstay in pop culture since the first installment in the 1980s, and it’s being produced by the legendary Steven Spielberg (who directed the first four installments) and George Lucas and has an all-star cast including Harrison Ford, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, and Mads Mikkelsen, and the film is helmed by James Mangold, who is an Oscar winner himself (most recently for Ford v. Ferrari).

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Most plot details for Dial of Destiny are still under wraps — even the trailer didn’t give much away — but when co-screenwriter Jez Butterworth spoke with Empire a few months ago, he revealed that the film takes place in the ’60s and will once again follow Indiana Jones (Ford) as he fights against ex-Nazis who are running the moon-landing program.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny will be released on June 30.