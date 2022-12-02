Published December 2, 2022

By Julio Luis Munar · 2 min read

14 years after the last entry in the franchise, Harrison Ford is back at it again as everyone’s favorite archeologist in the latest Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny trailer. What started out with Raiders of the Lost Ark in 1981 has now culminated in a fifth film that promises to bring Indy back to the silver screen, along with a new adventure that may potentially be Ford’s last time donning the iconic Fedora-style hat.

Watch the new trailer for #IndianaJones and the Dial of Destiny that just debuted at Brazil Comic Con #CCXP2022. Only in theaters June 30, 2023. pic.twitter.com/GNKemfnBN2 — Indiana Jones (@IndianaJones) December 1, 2022

The new Indiana Jones trailer starts with the titular character involved in a chase scene with what appears to be Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s Helena. While this scene is playing out, John Rhys-Davies’ Sallah is heard saying he misses the desert, the sea, and waking up wondering what adventure the new day will bring him. What follows is a montage of shots showing different locations Indy and his companions will most likely explore in Dial of Destiny.

After that montage, Indiana responds that those days have come and gone, something to which Sallah says perhaps not. This leads the new trailer towards a flashback, one in which fans see a de-aged Harrison Ford and Mads Mikkelsen’s Voller, the Nazi antagonist of Dial of Destiny, for the first time. From there, the trailer ramps up the excitement by showing Ford racing through the streets of New York filled with people on horseback and him taking the familiar hat for an adventure.

The hype for the Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny trailer goes on overdrive as a quick succession of scenes from the film show Ford and the others in action. After that sequence, the movie’s logo is shown and Jones is in a casino brandishing his whip against a hostile crowd armed with handguns. The trailer ends on that note with the scheduled release date on June 30, 2023.

While the first three films of the Indiana Jones franchise have left a good impression, the fourth one – the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull – didn’t bring Indy back to the top. With Dial of Destiny just a few months away, fans are excited to see what happens next. Along with the new Guardians of the Galaxy film, the Summer of 2023 is shaping up to be a good one.