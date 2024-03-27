Robbie Avila is not the only star in the Indiana State basketball program. The Sycamores, who should have probably been dancing in the NCAA Tournament instead of the NIT, have a great mastermind who calls schemes right in Coach Josh Schertz. This mid-major legend just led his team to the best record in the Missouri Valley Conference and beat Cincinnati to go to the NIT semifinals. All of which made programs like Louisville, St. Louis, and Florida Atlantic reach out.
One would think that these types of accolades would propel Coach Josh Schertz into a bigger payday with other programs. Apparently, it did. Both Florida Atlantic and Louisville gave him a shot to be their next head honcho, per Rick Semmler of Sports 10. Fortunately for Indiana State, he turned the opportunity down. Now, one of the positions filled with Pat Kelsey going to Louisville. Meanwhile, Florida Atlantic just upgraded Kyle Church as interim after Dusty May left for Michigan.
However, there is still a lingering concern for the Indiana State basketball program. As of the moment, Josh Schertz is considering the Saint Louis job. He has not made a decision but a statement will likely come out once the NIT wraps up and the college basketball offseason goes into full swing.
Opportunities the Indiana State HC passed up
Unexpected success often merits more reward. One would think Coach Schertz would have taken at least one of the jobs. After all, the offer from Louisville would have seen him earn $3 million per year throughout five seasons. Moreover, the Florida Atlantic deal was also fairly huge. He would have been able to return to his alma mater while getting a bag. They offered him a seven-year deal which will see him earn $1 million per season. Both contracts will see him earn more than the $365,000 per year that lands in his pocket in Indiana State.
To add to that, he also would not be doing as much of the work outside the court. In Indiana State, Coach Schertz has been the one exerting a lot of effort to get guys like Robbie Avila and the rest of the Sycamores an NIL deal. He is helping these guys notch sponsorships and even expand their budget from the Crossroad of Champions to improve their standing next season. Everyone in the program has been doing their part which means it's just fair that everyone gets paid. Moreover, a star like Avila might see more value in hitting the transfer portal if he does not get paid right by Indiana State.
Why does he do this?
Look, life is much bigger than basketball. There is always an intertwined purpose for whatever the Indiana State coach is doing and continues to do. He unveiled why his coaching style is the way it is, via CJ Moore of The Athletic.
“I want our guys to have an enjoyable experience and not carry the weight of the world on their shoulders every single time they take the floor. It's important to never lose the joy of competing and playing,” he said.
This mindset has been handed straight to him by his father and he intends to move forward with it.