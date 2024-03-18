When the NCAA Tournament field was announced on Selection Saturday, one of the biggest snubs was the Indiana State Sycamores. After a sensational run, they lost in the Missouri Valley Conference tournament to Drake and were left off the Field of 68. As a result, they are headed for the NIT and face SMU on Wednesday. Josh Schertz, the Indiana State basketball head coach, is now drawing interest for the Saint Louis job, per Jeff Borzello and Pete Thamel of ESPN.
”ESPN sources with @PeteThamel: Saint Louis is in talks with Indiana State's Josh Schertz to make him the Billikens' next head coach. No deal is done, but the two sides are in discussions.'
The Billikens finished the year with a disappointing 12-19 record and just. 5-13 mark in A-10 play, so they are searching for a culture change in the program. Schertz has been with the Indiana State basketball program since 2021 after spending nearly 15 seasons with Division II Lincoln Memorial, so his rise has been somewhat historic.
Josh Schertz gaining lots of steam
Schertz going to Saint Louis would be a massive step up for the Sycamores coach. Despite his love for the Indiana State program, there is no question this is a huge promotion. Fans have been excited thinking of Schertz possibly going to Saint Louis also.
I’ve seen about 75 replies, give or take, asking if this is an upgrade for Schertz.
Travis Ford just made 2.45 million in 2021-22, and surely still around that this year (https://t.co/OLkAgBrvOr)
Josh Schertz is currently making 365k.
So In short, it’s a HUGE upgrade. Yes. https://t.co/u2EUCtA3QN
— Sean Paul (@SeanPaulCBB) March 18, 2024
Josh Schertz would be a great hire by SLU. The guy can coach and recruit the right players to build a legit tournament team. SLU has the resources to see to that… Oh baby if he can get Avila to transfer over this city would go crazy!
— Gateway Sports Venue (@GSV_STL) March 18, 2024
SLU did contact Josh Schertz’s representatives. His name is up for a few jobs. I am told he likely would not wait for other offers if SLU came in and offered. In addition to being a good coach, his players are loyal-like bringing his starting five with him.
— Frank Cusumano (@Frank_Cusumano) March 18, 2024
Bring Josh and Cream home. https://t.co/fI4LHBJCk5 pic.twitter.com/lzaF6UNzio
— Jacob (@AlbertJacobU) March 18, 2024
This would be an incredible hire for the Billikens. Schertz would get a ton of resources that he didn't have at ISU, and SLU would get a coach who could turn them around and achieve their high ceiling as one of the biggest spenders in the A10. Match made in heaven? We think so https://t.co/sYRlZEikSb
— A10 Talk (@A10Talk) March 18, 2024
Robbie Avila, the famous player nicknamed Cream Abdul-Jabbar, also went viral for the Indiana State basketball team this season. If Schertz does go to Saint Louis, maybe he can bring Avila with him to join the Billikens.
It remains to be seen if Schertz is going to leave Indiana State, and with an NIT game on Wednesday and the postseason as the top priority, things could take a while to get done. And, if Josh Schertz can lead the Indiana State team to a deep run in the NIT, perhaps more programs pick up the phone and give him a call for a job.
Schertz has compiled a 62–39 record during his time with Indiana State, and going to Saint Louis would be quite the ascension for somebody who was coaching D-2 a few years ago.