When the NCAA Tournament field was announced on Selection Saturday, one of the biggest snubs was the Indiana State Sycamores. After a sensational run, they lost in the Missouri Valley Conference tournament to Drake and were left off the Field of 68. As a result, they are headed for the NIT and face SMU on Wednesday. Josh Schertz, the Indiana State basketball head coach, is now drawing interest for the Saint Louis job, per Jeff Borzello and Pete Thamel of ESPN.

ESPN sources with @PeteThamel: Saint Louis is in talks with Indiana State's Josh Schertz to make him the Billikens' next head coach. No deal is done, but the two sides are in discussions.'

The Billikens finished the year with a disappointing 12-19 record and just. 5-13 mark in A-10 play, so they are searching for a culture change in the program. Schertz has been with the Indiana State basketball program since 2021 after spending nearly 15 seasons with Division II Lincoln Memorial, so his rise has been somewhat historic.

Josh Schertz gaining lots of steam 

© Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

Schertz going to Saint Louis would be a massive step up for the Sycamores coach. Despite his love for the Indiana State program, there is no question this is a huge promotion. Fans have been excited thinking of Schertz possibly going to Saint Louis also.

RECOMMENDED (Article Continues Below)
Josh Schertz, Indiana state, nCaa tournament, selection sunday, march madness

Jackson Stone ·

March Madness, Indiana State basketball, Sycamores, Indiana State March Madness, Charlie McLelland, March Madness logo with Indiana State basketball arena in the background

Scotty White ·

Robbie Avila with Larry Bird (Indiana State) in the backround

Bailey Bassett ·

Robbie Avila, the famous player nicknamed Cream Abdul-Jabbar, also went viral for the Indiana State basketball team this season. If Schertz does go to Saint Louis, maybe he can bring Avila with him to join the Billikens.

It remains to be seen if Schertz is going to leave Indiana State, and with an NIT game on Wednesday and the postseason as the top priority, things could take a while to get done. And, if Josh Schertz can lead the Indiana State team to a deep run in the NIT, perhaps more programs pick up the phone and give him a call for a job.

Schertz has compiled a 62–39 record during his time with Indiana State, and going to Saint Louis would be quite the ascension for somebody who was coaching D-2 a few years ago.