The Denver Broncos just made it loud and clear who they trust in the middle of their offensive line. Center Luke Wattenberg is signing a four-year, $48 million extension with $27 million guaranteed, a deal that puts him among the NFL’s highest-paid centers, according to Tom Pelissero and multiple reports.

For a former fifth-round pick out of Washington who once signed a modest $3.95 million rookie deal, that’s a massive glow-up. Wattenberg, 28, was set to hit free agency after this season, but Denver moved quickly after weeks of “preliminary talks” to lock up another pillar of its core.

This isn’t just about one lineman getting paid. It fits a bigger theme in Denver. The Broncos are 9-2, leading the AFC West behind Bo Nix and a physical identity built up front. The offensive line “set a standard” during last year’s playoff run, ranking near the top of the league in pass- and run-block win rate and allowing just 24 sacks all season. Wattenberg stepped in as the full-time starter at center in 2024, logging 866 offensive snaps and helping stabilize a group that finally played like a strength again.

You could see his value in the Broncos’ latest statement win. In the Week 11 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs, Denver’s line held up long enough for Bo Nix to throw for 295 yards on 24-of-37 passing while Wil Lutz drilled all five of his field goals, including a 54-yarder and the 35-yard game-winner. It wasn’t a pretty run-game performance, 59 yards on 21 carries, but in a tight 22-19 game where 10 penalties could have sunk them via the ESPN Box Score, the interior protection still delivered in the biggest moments.

The Broncos found their quarterback. Keeping the guy snapping him the ball was the logical next move.