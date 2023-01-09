By James Kay · 2 min read

Grace Berger’s return to the floor for No. 6 Indiana couldn’t have come at a better time. The super senior played her first minutes since going down with a left knee injury on Nov. 25 and delivered 16 points, five assists and two steals in 27 minutes.

Berger was grateful to be back on the court after missing eight games.

“It felt really great, almost like surreal because it feels like it’s been forever since I played a game,” Berger said postgame. “Definitely a little nervous and really anxious at first. I feel really fortunate that I had a chance to get back out there with a good bit of the season left.

“We initially had kind of a timeline when I first got injured, so I knew I’d be back around this time. It was easy to be positive and work hard every day on myself. While I was out for that six weeks or so, it was great to see some of the younger kids get an opportunity, just see them get that confidence. The depth is something that’s going to separate us down the road.”

Mackenzie Holmes, who injured her left knee last season around the same time Berger did this year, has helped keep the Hoosiers’ ship afloat. She had 24 points and 13 rebounds yesterday, bumping her season averages to 21.1 PPG and 8.0 RPG. Holmes knows her team is going to need Berger, an all-Big Ten first team selection last year, to be successful when it matters most.

“Having Grace back helps in all aspects of the game,” Holmes said. “Offensively, defensively, as a leader. We all know what Grace means to us as an all-around player.”