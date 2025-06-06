There is no doubt that Indiana Pacers fans are ecstatic following their come-from-behind Game 1 win on Thursday. They trailed the Oklahoma City Thunder by as much as 15 points before staging a comeback that culminated in Tyrese Haliburton's buzzer-beater to go up 1-0 in the NBA Finals

But it turns out another Pacers fan was just as thrilled. That was none other than former NBA center Dwight Howard

Howard was sitting courtside and had anticipated Haliburton's buzzer-beater, per Clutchpoints. When the moment happened, he posted on his Instagram to express his joy. 

“Hallelujah,” he exclaimed. Alongside him was Haliburton's father, John. They both proceeded to excoriate stunned Thunder fans. 

Unquestionably, John Haliburton captured the attention following his son's epic shot with his usual hyper exalted fandom. Earlier, Howard expressed optimism that the Pacers would engineer a comeback and win the game. 

Howard played 18 years in the NBA for the Orlando Magic, Los Angeles Lakers, Philadelphia 76ers, Houston Rockets, Charlotte Hornets, and Washington Wizards. 

As the Pacers seek to win their first NBA title in franchise history, they have a rabid fan base that will be waiting on pins and needles. 

For all usual suspects (i.e., John Haliburton), Howard will likely be a consistent presence. 

Dwight Howard's sudden Pacers fandom 

During this postseason, Howard has weighed in, whether in person or online. In turn, he has become one of the Pacers' biggest cheerleaders.  

Howard got caught up in watching the Eastern Conference Finals between the Pacers and the New York Knicks. The Pacers went on to win the series in five games to advance to their first Finals since 2000.

He joined alongside Shannon Sharpe and former NFL player Chad Ochocinco in analyzing the series on the Night Cap Show podcast. 

At every turn, Howard has become a virtual ride-or-die fan for the Pacers. 