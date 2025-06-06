The New York Knicks have been linked to Jason Kidd ever since they parted ways with head coach Tom Thibodeau. Could the Dallas Mavericks current head coach end up in New York next season? Although the possibility of Kidd leaving the Mavs this summer still seems unlikely, NBA insider Marc Stein reports that the Knicks are expected to request permission from the Mavs to interview him.

“The New York Knicks are expected to formally request permission to speak to the Dallas Mavericks' Jason Kidd about their coaching vacancy in coming days, league sources say,” Stein wrote for The Stein Line.

A Jason Kidd-led trade between the Mavericks and Knicks is technically possible. Coach trades have happened in the past. However, the chances of Dallas moving on from the head coach still appear to be slim.

It remains to be seen if the Mavericks will entertain the Knicks' expected request.

It remains to be seen if the Mavericks will entertain the Knicks' expected request. A number of potential candidates have already been mentioned as possible options for New York, but it certainly appears as if Jason Kidd is on the team's radar.

The Knicks are fresh off an Eastern Conference Finals appearance. New York should be able to compete at a high level once again during the 2025-26 campaign. Finding their next head coach is the franchise's current goal, though.

Kidd has led Dallas to the Western Conference Finals twice and the NBA Finals once during his time with the Mavs. He managed to lead the team to the NBA Play-In Tournament this past season despite Dallas' plethora of injuries and the Doncic trade.

It is worth mentioning that Kidd landed a multi-year contract extension with the Mavericks in 2024. With Kidd still under contract, trying to convince him to leave Dallas will prove to be a challenge.

The Knicks' rumored potential pursuit of Jason Kidd will be a situation to closely monitor. Kidd is probably going to end up staying in Dallas for the 2025-26 season, but anything can happen.