Published November 27, 2022

By Alex Sabri · 2 min read

A subpar setup for the Las Vegas Invitational NCAA women’s basketball tournament starting last Friday led to a missed opportunity to truly showcase the No. 6-ranked Indiana Hoosiers’ ability to take sweeping victories, nine-year Hoosier head coach Teri Moren said Saturday.

“What was disappointing was the aesthetics,” Teri Moren said. “It’s not a fan-friendly environment.

“As women’s basketball coaches, we’re trying to move our game forward. It felt like because this got so many ticks on social, we had taken a couple steps backwards. We have an obligation to grow our game, and we completely missed on this opportunity because you have a lot of really good teams that are here. I see all these other tournaments going on and footage of that, but this was a major miss.”

Teri Moren’s Indiana Hoosiers won over the Auburn Tigers and Memphis Tigers by an average of 15 points in a basement ballroom-turned basketball court. Senior forward Mackenzie Holmes averaging 26.5 points and 8.5 rebounds while only missing three of her 25 shot attempts in the Las Vegas Invitational.

The start of the game was delayed by more than an hour after paramedics took 30 minutes to arrive to a call about an injured Auburn player against Colorado State, according to Auburn Rivals reporter Caleb Jones.

The NCAA found its way onto the national spotlight two years ago when Oregon Ducks forward Sedona Prince showcased the lackluster accommodations for the women’s weight room.

“This is our weight room,” she said, pointing towards a single dumbbell rack. “Let me show y’all the men’s weight room,” she continued, panning over a fully-furnished area complete with benches, racks and more.

A 2021 statement from Vice President for NCAA women’s basketball Lynn Holzman said “limited space” was an issue when attempting to set up extra equipment, a point Prince quickly countered when showcasing the extra space between the practice courts and weight rooms.

“If you’re not upset about this problem, then you’re a part of it,” Prince said.