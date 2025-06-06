The New York Rangers endured a challenging 2024-25 season, with an abysmal stretch ruining any chance of making a strong run. Therefore, they missed the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs. But there is optimism in the air, and New York might bounce back. If the Rangers' dream scenario in 2025 NHL free agency materializes, it could help them bounce back and make the 2026 postseason.

The Rangers' free agency period could be interesting, especially with just over $8.4 million in cap room. After hiring Mike Sullivan to be their new head coach, New York looks to correct course and get back into contention. Of course, there could be obstacles standing in their way, but they have the means to navigate them.

New York has a roster that is in flux, with several of their stars over 30. Thus, whatever decisions they make could become very intriguing, especially as they attempt to compete with the powerhouses of the Eastern Conference, such as the Florida Panthers. There are many exciting possibilities, but accomplishing all this could be the ultimate dream.

The Rangers re-sign Artemi Panarin

Artemi Panarin is 33 years old. Ultimately, that means he could be approaching the end of his prime. While he doesn't become a free agent until 2026, the Rangers would be smart to extend him now, even on a short-term deal.

Panarin still had a productive season, even if his numbers dipped slightly. Notably, he scored 37 goals and 52 assists, totaling 89 points. While this was way down from the 120 points he established in the prior season, it was just slightly less than the 92 he had in the 2022-23 campaign.

Panarin is still the superstar in New York, and his reliability (he played 80 games) and skill (over a point per game) make him very valuable. No, he is not one of the Rangers' free agents to worry about yet. But it could become a problem, especially if his value skyrockets after this coming season. New York could offer him a decent salary to stay in town and possibly finish his career with them.

New York adds reliable role players in NHL free agency

Numerous NHL free agents could become great role players for the Rangers. Ultimately, that may be what they need at this moment. Mikael Granlund could be a perfect role player for them.

Granlund just finished another solid season, split between the San Jose Sharks and the Dallas Stars, and is an unrestricted free agent. Currently, he is seeking $5 million, which the Rangers could do if they shed a contract or two. Defenseman Bowen Byram would also be a great addition, as he is currently a restricted free agent. Overall, Byram finished with 38 points for the Buffalo Sabres last season, which was a career high. Byram won a Stanley Cup with the Colorado Avalanche a few seasons ago and brings that playoff grit with him.

The Rangers trade Chris Kreider

Trade rumors have circulated about Chris Kreider, and there could be no better time than now to make that a reality. Unfortunately, it was a bad season for Kreider, and his value could diminish. Kreider had just 22 goals and eight assists through 68 games. Those numbers paled in comparison to the 39 goals and 36 assists he netted the previous season.

The Rangers must trade Kreider. Ultimately, it could be the best for the team as it tries and retools without rebuilding. It appeared that he was slowing down, even before his injury. New York would be smart to find a trade partner and strip some cash. Sending Kreider to Detroit could yield them Vladimir Tarasenko and save them $2 million. This helps their cap space, while also giving Kreider a fresh start.

New York moves on from K'Andre Miller

The Rangers could trade K'Andre Miller this offseason, as they are testing the market to see what they could get. It's understandable, as Miller had a poor season for the Rangers, scoring just seven goals and 20 assists over 74 games. Additionally, his defense fell off during the latter stages of the season.

Because he is a restricted free agent, there is always the chance that another team matches the offer New York makes. Of the Rangers' free agents, he is one of the more important pieces they have because there is still value. New York could opt to trade him to a team in exchange for draft picks. Also, they might exchange him for another defenseman who needs a fresh start.

The Rangers' NHL free agency period will be intense, as they attempt to juggle limited cap space and make room for impact players. All the while, New York will also extend offers toward the NHL free agents who could give them the best value and possibly propel them back into the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Accomplishing all this would be the dream, and could help the 2023-24 President's Trophy winners vault back into contention.