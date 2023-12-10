Indiana Hoosiers star Sydney Parrish announced her intention to return for a fifth year and thus bypass the WNBA Draft.

The Indiana Hoosiers women's basketball team opened up Big 10 Conference play this weekend with a 66-56 win against Rutgers. It was the seventh straight Big 10 opening win for the Hoosiers and it was also head coach Teri Moren's 100th conference win. But the biggest story perhaps came at the end of the game. Indiana wing Sydney Parrish announced that she would be returning to the Hoosiers for her fifth season as per Indiana basketball reporter Talia Goodman. The decision will take Sydney Parrish out of WNBA Draft consideration for at least one more season.

Sydney Parrish later confirmed the news via social media that she would be returning to Indiana. This is Parrish's second season with Indiana after beginning her college basketball career at Oregon. Parrish was a highly-touted recruit coming out of high school and was part of a top-ranked recruiting class for the Ducks following the departure of Sabrina Ionescu, Satou Sabally and Ruthy Hebard.

Parrish opted to transfer to Indiana after two seasons at Oregon. This year, she's helped the Hoosiers to an 8-1 record and a No. 16 ranking in the country. She's been averaging 8.5 points per game, 6.1 rebounds and 2.4 assists with splits of 35.8 percent shooting from the field, 28.2 percent shooting from the three point line and 69.2 percent shooting from the free throw line.

Against Rutgers in Indiana's Big 10 opener, Parrish finished with 14 points, ten rebounds and two assists in 37 minutes of play. Sydney Parrish will have one more year to raise her WNBA Draft stock while at Indiana.