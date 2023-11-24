Curtis Samuel of the Washington Commanders was asked his thoughts on possible staff changes with the team, and answered in a direct way.

The Washington Commanders are now 4-8 after dropping a Thanksgiving matchup with the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday. It was a beatdown of epic proportions as Sam Howell and company lost 45-10 on the road in Arlington.

Commanders owner Magic Johnson had a painfully honest reaction to the Cowboys' destruction of his team. An AFC executive told Clutch Points that Ron Rivera's coaching tenure with the Commanders is in hot water.

On Thursday after the game, veteran receiver Curtis Samuel was asked to give his thoughts on potential changes. His comments were similar to the general vibe of the locker room according to reporter Ben Standig.

“That's not why I'm here. That's not my role. That's not my position on the team. No matter who's coaching us, my job is to go out there, try to make something happen and get wins for the team.”

One fan was upset after the game about the Commanders organization.

“I honestly can't trust a single word ANYONE who wears that logo says anymore,” they said. “Seriously. New owners down to the towel person. Anytime they say anything that sounds like positivity, I'll give them the, ‘That's great, grandpa, now let's get you back into bed' treatment.”

The Commanders got 300 passing yards from Sam Howell, 53 yards rushing from Brian Robinson Jr. and 100 yards receiving from Samuel. It wasn't nearly enough as Dak Prescott threw for 331 yards and four touchdowns to lead the Cowboys to a big home win on Turkey Day.

Next up for the Commanders is a tough road test against the Dolphins.

With eight losses already on the season, it appears as if Rivera's window with the team is closing, and sooner than many fans expected.