On Thursday afternoon, the Washington Commanders dropped to an unfortunate record of 4-8 on the 2023-24 NFL season with a frustrating blowout road loss at the hands of their NFC East Divisional rivals, the Dallas Cowboys. Although quarterback Sam Howell and the Commanders were able to keep things relatively interesting for thirty minutes, Dallas eventually pulled away in the fourth quarter en route to a final score of 45-10, improving their own record to 8-3 in the process.

One person who was not so thrilled by the final result of the game was former Los Angeles Lakers star and current partial owner of the Commanders, Magic Johnson. After the game, Johnson took to X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, to give a very cut-and-dried assessment of what transpired on the AT&T Stadium field on Thanksgiving afternoon.

“The Dallas Cowboys beat my Commanders 45-10,” wrote Johnson. “Dallas was a better football team tonight, plain and simple.”

While the Commanders were probably not expected by most reasonable pundits to make a ton of noise in a crowded NFC playoff picture this season, it's safe to assume that their fans were hoping for a better record than 4-8 this far into the season. On Thursday, quarterback Sam Howell, who led the league in passing yards heading into the contest, threw for an even 300 yards but completed only 28 of his 44 passing attempts, throwing no touchdowns and one interception.

RECOMMENDED
Cowboys Commanders, Cowboys, Commanders, Ron Rivera, Sam Howell
Commanders coach Ron Rivera's blunt take on his job status amid 3-game skid, struggles

Jackson Stone ·

Cowboys' Dak Prescott throwing the ball on fire. Jake Ferguson with fire in his eyes
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott's epic pass to Jake Ferguson has fans talking throw of the year

Angelo Guinhawa ·

Commanders RB Antonio GIbson looking at HC Ron Rivera and Cowboys HC Mike MCarthy
Commanders RB Antonio Gibson's final injury status vs Cowboys

Matt Wadleigh ·

Up next for the Commanders is a visit from another elite opponent, the Miami Dolphins, who will roll into Landover on December 3.