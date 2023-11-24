Washington Commanders partial owner Magic Johnson was very blunt about how the Dallas Cowboys were able to destroy his team.

On Thursday afternoon, the Washington Commanders dropped to an unfortunate record of 4-8 on the 2023-24 NFL season with a frustrating blowout road loss at the hands of their NFC East Divisional rivals, the Dallas Cowboys. Although quarterback Sam Howell and the Commanders were able to keep things relatively interesting for thirty minutes, Dallas eventually pulled away in the fourth quarter en route to a final score of 45-10, improving their own record to 8-3 in the process.

One person who was not so thrilled by the final result of the game was former Los Angeles Lakers star and current partial owner of the Commanders, Magic Johnson. After the game, Johnson took to X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, to give a very cut-and-dried assessment of what transpired on the AT&T Stadium field on Thanksgiving afternoon.

“The Dallas Cowboys beat my Commanders 45-10,” wrote Johnson. “Dallas was a better football team tonight, plain and simple.”

While the Commanders were probably not expected by most reasonable pundits to make a ton of noise in a crowded NFC playoff picture this season, it's safe to assume that their fans were hoping for a better record than 4-8 this far into the season. On Thursday, quarterback Sam Howell, who led the league in passing yards heading into the contest, threw for an even 300 yards but completed only 28 of his 44 passing attempts, throwing no touchdowns and one interception.

Up next for the Commanders is a visit from another elite opponent, the Miami Dolphins, who will roll into Landover on December 3.